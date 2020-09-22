Newport County 3-1 Watford

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Padraig Amond's first goal of the season sealed Newport County's win over Watford

Newport County claimed another notable cup scalp with a comfortable win over Watford to reach the EFL Cup fourth round for the first time.

Tristan Abrahams, who scored twice in the 2-0 win over Swansea City in the previous round, opened the scoring.

Abrahams scored from the penalty spot after on-loan Bradley Cooper had been fouled by Toby Stevenson.

Captain Joss Labadie doubled the hosts' advantage 10 minutes later with a fine left footed strike from the 20-yards edge of the area which found the top corner of the net.

Adalberto Penaranda's early second half penalty, awarded after Ignacio Pussetto was upended, gave Watford hope.

But Padraig Amond restored Newport's lead when he capitalised on a mistake by Daniel Phillips to drive home and seal a deserved win and a home fourth round tie against Morecambe or Newcastle United.

Watford's miserable evening was completed two minutes from time when substitute Stipe Perica was shown a straight red card for use of an elbow on Brandon Cooper.