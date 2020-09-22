Alvaro Morata: Juventus re-sign Atletico Madrid striker on loan

Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata has previously won two Serie A titles with Juventus

Juventus have completed a loan deal with Atletico Madrid to bring striker Alvaro Morata back to the club.

The Spain international, 27, has signed until the end of 2020-21 but Italian champions Juventus have options to extend the loan by 12 months or buy him for a pre-agreed fee.

Juve will pay the La Liga side 10m euros (£9.2m) for each season they have Morata on loan.

He only signed a permanent deal with Atletico on 1 July after a loan spell.

Juventus have the option to buy Morata at the end of this season for about £41m, or after a second campaign on loan for about £32m.

He previously played for Juve between 2014 and 2016, helping them to win two Serie A titles.

The Spaniard has since had permanent spells with Real Madrid and Chelsea, before he initially joined Atletico on an 18-month loan deal.

Juventus are seeking a 10th consecutive league title and started their Serie A campaign with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

