Last updated on .From the section Reading

Centre-back Lewis Gibson has been capped by England at Under-20 level

Reading have signed Everton defender Lewis Gibson on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old product of Newcastle's academy has been with the Toffees for three years and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Fleetwood.

"I am absolutely delighted Lewis has come to join the group and to be part of what we are trying to achieve here," Reading boss Veljko Paunovic said.

"He has promise and potential in abundance as well as the talent to make an impact as a Royal this season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.