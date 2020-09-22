Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Liam Gibson was on Newcastle's books for four seasons and featured for their Under-21 side

Morecambe have signed former Newcastle United left-back Liam Gibson on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old was a free agent following his release by the Magpies earlier this summer.

Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie at home to Newcastle will come too soon for the defender to be eligible.

But former Accrington and Grimsby loanee Gibson could make his debut for the Shrimps in Saturday's League Two match away at Southend United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.