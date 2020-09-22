Tom Sang: Cheltenham Town bring in versatile Cardiff City player on loan

Thomas Sang in action for Cardiff City
Thomas Sang made his Cardiff debut as a substitute in the FA Cup against Reading in February

Cheltenham Town have signed Tom Sang in a loan deal from Championship side Cardiff City until January.

The 21-year-old Manchester United youth product, who can play in midfield or at wing-back, has only made two-first team appearances for the Bluebirds.

He spent time on loan at AFC Fylde in the 2018-19 season and helped them reach the National League promotion final, when they lost to Salford.

"The aim is to get experience, step up a level and develop," Sang said.

"I couldn't think of a better place to start playing some games. It's a huge step forward."

