Harry Arter scored three goals for Fulham last season, including the winner against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in July

Nottingham Forest have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter from Championship rivals Bournemouth.

Arter has moved for an undisclosed fee after 256 appearances and 29 goals over 10 years with the Cherries.

He spent last season on loan at Fulham, playing 28 league games and helping the west London side win promotion to the Premier League.

Arter also made 25 appearances for Cardiff City in the top flight during a loan spell in the 2018-19 campaign.

He joined Bournemouth from Woking in June 2010.

