Luke Garbutt scored five goals in 28 League One appearances for Ipswich Town while on loan last season

Former Everton defender Luke Garbutt has joined League One side Blackpool on a 12-month deal.

The 27-year-old moves to Bloomfield Road as a free agent after his 11 years with the Toffees ended in July.

Garbutt spent much of the past decade out on loan and made just five Premier League appearances for Everton after coming through the club's academy.

"He will bring experience to a youthful group," said Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

"I very much look forward to working with him, as he will be a vital member of our squad this season."

Garbutt's time with Everton came to an end in the summer, having spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Ipswich Town in League One.

It was his sixth loan spell away from Goodison Park in nine years.

He had not featured for Everton for five years before leaving, and had not met Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian was appointed in December 2019.

When asked by a reporter about Garbutt's departure in June, Ancelotti did not know of him and simply replied by asking "who?"

Blackpool teased the signing of Garbutt by posting a still image from the press conference, with Ancelotti looking confused.

