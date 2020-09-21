Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Lille will test Rangers' resolve with a take-it-or-leave-it £18m bid for striker Alfredo Morelos. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Defender Scott McKenna is expected to sign a four-year contract with Nottingham Forest and land Aberdeen a record transfer fee that could rise to £6m. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Plans for one of this weekend's Scottish Premiership matches to be a test event have been shelved. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers hope to complete the £3m signing of Preston playmaker Daniel Johnson this week. (Scottish Sun) external-link

English Championship side Coventry City have received a glowing report on Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland after his weekend goal. (Dundee Courier) external-link

AC Milan are not currently working on a deal to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, says technical director Paolo Maldini. (Herald Scotland) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants one more signing before the transfer window closes. (Dundee Courier) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Robertson is embracing the pressure of expectation. (Inverness Courier) external-link