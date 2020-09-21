Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Slaven Bilic said on Saturday he should be able to speak to the referee

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with "improper conduct" during Saturday's defeat against Everton. by the Football Association.

Bilic was sent off after remonstrating with referee Mike Dean at half-time.

Following the 5-2 loss the Croat said he wanted an explanation for why Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first goal for Everton was awarded by the video assistant referee, having initially been ruled out.

Bilic has until Thursday to respond.

An FA statement said: "It is alleged that the West Bromwich Albion FC manager's language and/or behaviour on the field of play at half-time of the Premier League fixture against Everton FC on 19 September amounts to improper conduct."

The charge could result in up to a two-match touchline ban if evidence of abusive or insulting language is found.

"The analysis guys told me it was a foul for us before their first goal," Bilic told BBC Sport on Saturday.

The 52-year-old added: "As a manager I should be in a situation to ask the referee what's going on.

"It's not like the game was going on, it was half-time - nobody was around. I didn't swear. I asked him in a frustrated way but I didn't go over the line. But he just ignored me and gave me red.

"As a manager you have that right if you are not crossing the line. I told him if you want to kill us, kill us. That's all."

West Brom lost their first two games of the Premier League season, conceding eight goals in the process.

Defender Kieran Gibbs was also sent off just before half-time on Saturday for a push on James Rodriguez.