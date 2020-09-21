Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1BolognaBologna0

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 46Gabbia
  • 19Hernández
  • 79Kessié
  • 4Bennacer
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaBooked at 40mins
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 12Rebic
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 8Tonali
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 21Díaz
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 33Krunic
  • 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 93Laxalt

Bologna

  • 28Skorupski
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 23Larangeira
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 35DijksBooked at 31mins
  • 30Schouten
  • 8DomínguezBooked at 18mins
  • 7Orsolini
  • 21Soriano
  • 99Barrow
  • 24Palacio

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 4Denswil
  • 9Santander
  • 10Sansone
  • 13Bani
  • 15Mbaye
  • 16Poli
  • 18Baldursson
  • 26Juwara
  • 32Svanberg
  • 55Vignato
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Milan 1, Bologna 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Milan).

  4. Post update

    Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Samu Castillejo (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).

  7. Post update

    Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Danilo.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Milan 1, Bologna 0. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.

  12. Booking

    Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Musa Barrow (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismael Bennacer (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).

  19. Post update

    Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matteo Gabbia (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic following a set piece situation.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 21st September 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Genoa11004133
2Juventus11003033
3Napoli11002023
4Fiorentina11001013
5AC Milan11001013
6Cagliari10101101
7Sassuolo10101101
8Roma10100001
9Hellas Verona10100001
10Atalanta00000000
11Benevento00000000
12Inter Milan00000000
13Lazio00000000
14Spezia00000000
15Udinese00000000
16Bologna100101-10
17Torino100101-10
18Parma100102-20
19Crotone100114-30
20Sampdoria100103-30
View full Italian Serie A table

