First Half ends, Milan 1, Bologna 0.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 46Gabbia
- 19Hernández
- 79Kessié
- 4Bennacer
- 7Castillejo AzuagaBooked at 40mins
- 10Calhanoglu
- 12Rebic
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 8Tonali
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 21Díaz
- 27Maldini
- 29Colombo
- 33Krunic
- 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 56Saelemaekers
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 29De Silvestri
- 23Larangeira
- 14Tomiyasu
- 35DijksBooked at 31mins
- 30Schouten
- 8DomínguezBooked at 18mins
- 7Orsolini
- 21Soriano
- 99Barrow
- 24Palacio
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 4Denswil
- 9Santander
- 10Sansone
- 13Bani
- 15Mbaye
- 16Poli
- 18Baldursson
- 26Juwara
- 32Svanberg
- 55Vignato
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Milan).
Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Samu Castillejo (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Post update
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Palacio (Bologna).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Danilo.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Bologna 0. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.
Booking
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mitchell Dijks (Bologna).
Attempt blocked. Musa Barrow (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Dijks.
Attempt missed. Ismael Bennacer (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).
Post update
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matteo Gabbia (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic following a set piece situation.