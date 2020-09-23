Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Europa League third qualifying round: Willem II v Rangers Venue: Koning Willem II Stadion Date: Thursday, 24 September Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Steven Gerrard is demanding defensive improvements as Rangers take on Willem II for a place in the Europa League play-off round.

Rangers opened the season with eight successive clean sheets but dropped points on Sunday in a 2-2 draw at Hibs.

And Gerrard is warning his players must be fully focused in the Netherlands.

"If you're passive and stand off good players, even more than domestically, you'll get hurt at this level," he said.

"A big part of our performance and success throughout these qualifiers in the last couple of years and our journeys in Europe have really stemmed from a solid base defensively, our organisation and what we've given out of possession.

"But that's just one side of the game - you've still got to have the players and the talent in your team to go and hurt the opposition when the ball is turned over.

"To get a successful result both sides of our game will have to be good, but certainly from an out of possession point of view we have to do much better than the weekend."

The winners of the tie will be at home to Galatasaray or Hajduk Split next week.

Team news

Midfielders Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack and defender Nikola Katic remain out for Rangers while Brandon Barker and Kemar Roofe missed the weekend draw with Hibernian.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlan was restored to the starting line-up at Easter Road after Allan McGregor played in last week's win over Lincoln Red Imps.

What do we know about Willem II?

Willem II were fifth in the 2019-20 Eredivisie when the league was suspended in March and then subsequently declared void. The Tilburg side were awarded a Europa League qualifying place and entered at the same second qualifying round stage as Rangers.

Adrie Koster's side progressed against Progres Niederkorn with the same 5-0 scoreline as the Ibrox side.

After an opening 2-0 defeat away to Heerenveen, Willem II won their first home game of the season against Heracles Almelo 4-0.

Greece striker Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice in the wins over Progres and Heracles and Gorkem Saglam netted once in each match. The average age of Koster's young squad is 24.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I have watched all of their games from this season and we have a good idea about their strengths and weaknesses. They made some interesting changes at the weekend at half-time. I am really looking forward to seeing what team they decide to play."