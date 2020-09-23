Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is expecting a stern test against the Latvian champions

Europa League third qualifying round: Riga FC v Celtic Venue: Skonto Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 September Time: 18:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Neil Lennon is warning that Riga will be a "tough team to break down" as Celtic prepare for Thursday's Europa League qualifier.

The Latvian champions are 19 games into their season and lead the table by four points.

Sarajevo or Buducnost Podgorica await the winners in the play-off round.

"They have good discipline in their shape and, obviously, we're away from home in Europe so we know that brings its own difficulties," said Lennon.

Looking forward to Celtic's first experience of opposition from Latvia, Lennon added: "This is going to be a very difficult game for us, so we're under no illusions about that.

"Our endeavour is to make the group stage and that opens up the whole season. So we're treating this game very seriously.

"We have got great respect for our opponents and we'll have a strong team available. Europe stimulates your season, it stimulates your players and supporters."

Celtic enter the competition at this stage, having suffered a surprise home defeat to Ferencvaros in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

Team news

Defender Christopher Jullien missed the weekend win over Livingston with a back problem and has not travelled, while winger Mikey Johnston remains out following calf surgery.

Odsonne Edouard was rested on Saturday, with Lennon saying the striker was "ready to go" against Riga.

What do we know about Riga?

Riga are a relatively new club following a merger of two clubs, entering the Latvian second tier as Caramba/Dinamo in 2015 and winning promotion that same year.

Since being in the Virsliga, they have been known as Riga and won the division in 2018 and 2019.

After losing their Champions League first qualifying round tie to Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0, Riga entered the Europa League second qualifying round and were drawn at home to San Marino's Tre Fiori. Last Thursday's tie was interrupted by by weather and safety concerns at Skonto Stadium but the match resumed on Friday with Riga winning 1-0 through Portuguese midfielder Pedrinho's goal.

Russian coach Oleg Kononov's squad is mainly foreign with only 11 of his players from Latvia. Congolese forward Kule Mbombo is top scorer in the league this year with seven goals.

Last season, they were eliminated at the play-off stage by Copenhagen, who would go on to knock Celtic out in the round of 32. Riga won 1-0 at home in the second leg, going out 3-2 on aggregate.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Hopefully last season will stand us in good stead for these games. This is a one-off tie and we have to get everything right."