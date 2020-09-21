Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Dominic Samuel scored twice in 15 games for Blackburn last season

Gillingham have re-signed striker Dominic Samuel, following his exit from Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season.

Samuel, 26, scored seven goals in 25 games on loan with the Gills in 2015-16, while contracted to Reading.

He has scored 46 goals in 171 career games and lists Coventry, Colchester and Ipswich among his former clubs.

"We look forward to him helping us achieve our aspirations for the season ahead," boss Steve Evans said.

"[We also look forward to him] bringing some experience to a very youthful dressing room."

