From the section Swindon

Jordan Stevens began his career at Forest Green Rovers

Leeds United have loaned midfielder Jordan Stevens to League One side Swindon Town on a year-long deal.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Elland Road from Forest Green Rovers in February 2018, has played six first-team games for the Premier League club.

Gloucester-born Stevens came through Rovers academy and went on to make 15 senior appearances, scoring once.

"Swindon are a club that have just been promoted, the club is close to family which is great," Stevens said. external-link

"I'm looking forward to working under Richie Wellens, he's an ex-player and that's the sort of manager I want to work for."

