Manchester United's new signing Christen Press says she is "a little crazy and competitive right now" after missing six months of football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Cup winner Press, 31, signed for United on a one-year deal from National Women's Soccer League side Utah Royals.

Five United States internationals have joined English clubs, seeking regular football after the NWSL was postponed.

"I never thought I would be away from the game for this long," said Press.

"I have been away from football - at least in a team environment with a coach and team-mates - for six months. That's the longest stretch of my life.

"So what an opportunity to play and compete [at Manchester United]. I have missed competition so much over the past six months - so I'm a little crazy and a little bit competitive right now.

"Hopefully after my first few games I get that out."

'Every game is like the World Cup final'

Press, who has signed for United alongside USA team-mate Tobin Heath, will come up against compatriots Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis - who have joined rivals Manchester City - in the Women's Super League this season.

"Our national team is so crazy and competitive that it feels really normal to have them on our rival team. We have been competing together and against each other for years. Yes, it's just in practice, but every single game is like the World Cup final.

"It's really fun that they are going to be in the same city. Hopefully when it's safe, we'll be able to see them and spend time with them.

"But we are also in a rat race to compete and help our teams as best we can."

Press could make her debut in Manchester United's home fixture against Brighton on 4 October.