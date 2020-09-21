Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Luke McCormick started last season playing in League One for Shrewsbury Town

Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick has joined League One club Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old had a loan spell with Shrewsbury last season, making eight appearances for the Shropshire club.

He is yet to make his first-team debut for Chelsea but has played in the EFL Trophy for their under-21 side.

"He is a midfielder that has great energy, is forward thinking & has an eye for goal," said Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner.