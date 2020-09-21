Chelsea's Luke McCormick joins Bristol Rovers on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers
Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick has joined League One club Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old had a loan spell with Shrewsbury last season, making eight appearances for the Shropshire club.
He is yet to make his first-team debut for Chelsea but has played in the EFL Trophy for their under-21 side.
"He is a midfielder that has great energy, is forward thinking & has an eye for goal," said Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner.