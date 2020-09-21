Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Mings joined Villa after a spell on loan from Bournemouth

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has extended his contract with the club until 2024.

Mings, 27, joined on loan from Bournemouth in January 2019 and helped Villa win promotion from the Championship.

He signed on a permanent basis six months later and was key in helping Villa survive in the Premier League.

The England centre-back has played 55 games for Villa - 37 since joining permanently - and scored four goals.