Europa League qualifying: Riga v Celtic Venue: Skonto Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website

Celtic are not going to be "inch perfect" every week as they pursue a 10th successive Premiership title, says captain Scott Brown.

The champions have conceded the first goal in each of their past two games but have recovered to win.

Brown believes in the team's "unbelievable consistency", and his side are one point off league leaders Rangers with a game in hand.

"There are always teams who're going to score goals," added Brown.

"There are always going to be individual errors as well but it's about how you bounce back. The lads have been unbelievable for the last nine seasons because there are always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get over those hurdles."

Celtic face Latvian side Riga in Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round tie, with Neil Lennon's side having reached the knockout stages of the tournament last season.

"We need to make sure that we win there and we hopefully start looking forward to the next round," said Brown. "We had an unbelievable Europa League campaign last year, beating Lazio and Rennes and getting some great results.

"We wanted Champions League, it wasn't to be. Now we need to make sure that we get into the group stages in the Europa League. "