David Pipe's former clubs include Coventry, Notts County and Bristol Rovers

David Pipe is back at League Two club Newport County as fitness coach.

Former Wales international Pipe, 36, rejoined Newport ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round home tie against Championship team Watford.

Pipe made more than 200 appearances for the Exiles during two spells with the club, leading them to promotion to the Football League in 2013.

"I secretly thinks he has missed it, though he will never admit it," said manager Mike Flynn.

"The timing is right and it's good to have him back."

Pipe retired at the end of 2019 campaign to set up a gym for families and children and is back at Rodney Parade on a part-time basis.

"David is local, he knows the boys, he knows the club, he knows how we work. We have managed to do something where he can come in around his business activities."

During his County playing days, Pipe featured in famous FA Cup wins over Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough.

As County look to add Watford to their cup scalps, they are likely to be without defender Kyle Howkins, who has a hamstring injury. Flynn is more optimistic over Liam Shephard, who limped out of Saturday's 2-1 win over Barrow with an ankle problem.

County are in round three for only the second time in their history having overcome League Two rivals Cambridge United in the last round and having previously dispatched Championship club Swansea City to reach this stage for the first time since 1962-63.

But Flynn is not reading too much into the season opening day triumph over Swansea.

He said: "You have to take confidence from it, but we treat each game as they are - individual games. We cannot just think we have done well against Swansea, so we will do well against Watford.

"Watford are going to be a different team to Swansea. They are going to be fitter than when Swansea came here, I know we are as well, but they are going to be sharper. They have a lot of players they can rotate, it does give you confidence, but hat is just a small part of what we need to do."

The winners will have a home tie against either Morecambe or Newcastle United.