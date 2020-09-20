Leyton Orient are due to host Premier League Tottenham in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday

Leyton Orient have confirmed that "a number" of first team players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The club said in a statement external-link that the tests were carried out after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Mansfield in League Two.

The O's have been in touch with Mansfield, Plymouth and Oldham - their three most recent opponents.

They are due to host Premier League Tottenham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and say an announcement on that match will be made "shortly".

Should the game need to be postponed then it could cause problems for Spurs, who were due to play against Orient on Tuesday before travelling to Macedonia to face Shkendija in the Europa League on Thursday.

Orient's tie with Jose Mourinho's men would have seen them potentially come up against striker Harry Kane who paid to promote charities on the front of their shirts in May. The England captain made his professional debut during a loan spell with the O's when he was 17.

"Leyton Orient's priority is the health and wellbeing of its players and staff. Those who have tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines," the O's said.

"The Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice."

Ross Embleton's side are unbeaten in their five matches in all competitions so far this season.

Plymouth - who were beaten by Orient in the previous round of the EFL Cup - say they will do a "precautionary round" of tests before their League One game with Shrewsbury on Saturday, adding that none of their players or football staff currently have symptoms.