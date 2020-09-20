Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Neither David Wheater nor Gary Woods have played any first-team minutes for Oldham so far this season

Oldham Athletic have said defender David Wheater and goalkeeper Gary Woods will no longer be part of the first-team squad.

The Latics said in a statement that "the decision has been made to ensure the football club can now focus on the season ahead".

Wheater, 33, made 35 appearances last season, while Woods played 16 times.

Harry Kewell's side have lost their opening two League Two games this season.