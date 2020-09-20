Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham fans pay tribute to former player Justin Edinburgh, who made 276 appearances for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur will donate their shirts from Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie with Leyton Orient to the foundation set up in memory of former player Justin Edinburgh.

Edinburgh was manager at Orient when he died at the age of 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2019.

His son Charlie founded the foundation to support heart health charities.

"This is another first-class touch from a wonderful football club," Charlie Edinburgh said.

"The support we have received and continue to receive from Tottenham fills us with pride as a family at just how much dad meant to the club and its supporters".

Alongside fundraising, the JE3 Foundation is pushing to introduce 'Justin's Law' which would see defibrillators made compulsory at all health, fitness and sports facilities.

Left-back Edinburgh played 276 times for Tottenham during a 10-year spell, before moving to Portsmouth in 2000.

As a manager he led League Two Orient back into the English Football League in 2018-19.

Tuesday's tie at the Breyer Group Stadium is the first meeting between the two sides in 20 years.