Eight of Aberdeen's players, and Celtic's Boli Bolingoli (right) breached lockdown rules

Aberdeen and Celtic have been fined £30,000 by the SPFL after players from both clubs breached Covid-19 rules.

Eight Aberdeen first-team members visited a bar, where two contracted the virus, causing the postponement of three Scottish Premiership matches.

Celtic had two games delayed when Boli Bolingoli went to Spain, and played against Kilmarnock without entering quarantine on his return.

The clubs are required to pay £8,000 to the SPFL Trust.

The remaining £22,000 each will only be due to the league's charitable arm if there are further breaches by the clubs before the end of the season.

In a statement, the SPFL said both clubs "offered substantial evidence in mitigation" after they were charged separately for their players' actions.

A spokesman added that both "had gone to enormous lengths to ensure that their players adhered to all relevant requirements and protocols relating to Covid-19" which is why the majority of the fine is suspended.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said the punishment is a "fair outcome".

"They have taken into account the measures we have since put in place to reinforce these with all our staff and players," he added. "The whole regrettable incident is now well and truly behind us."

The 'Aberdeen eight' were given a suspended three-game ban last month by the Scottish FA for their actions while Celtic's Bolingoli, who has since moved to Istanbul Basaksehir on loan, was banned for three matches with a further two suspended.