Fourteen-time Scottish Women's Premier League champions Glasgow City will play their home games at Broadwood Stadium next season.

The move is temporary for one campaign while Petershill Park is unavailable.

Broadwood is the home of Scottish League One side Clyde, but is owned by North Lanarkshire council.

City's first home game is against Forfar Farmington in November, as they attempt to win another title.

Last season's top-flight was declared null and void after just one game, as City attempted to win a 14th consecutive crown.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on Sunday 18 October.