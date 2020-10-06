Quiz: How much do you know about Steven Davis's Northern Ireland career?
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is on the verge of becoming his country's most capped player.
The Rangers midfielder drew level with Pat Jennings in the all-time list when he made his 119th international appearance in the 5-1 Nations League defeat by Norway in September.
A further cap in this week's crucial Euro play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina would see Davis move clear of the Northern Ireland goalkeeping legend in the all-time list but how much do you know about Davis's career in the green shirt?
