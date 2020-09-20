Last updated on .From the section Man City

Ilkay Gundogan playing for Manchester City in the Champions League in August

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old is observing a 10-day self-isolation period, the Premier League club confirmed.

As a result, the Germany international will miss City's opening league game of the season against Wolves on Monday (20:15 BST).

"Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery," Manchester City said in a statement.

City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for Covid-19 but are now back in training.

Pep Guardiola's side are also due to play Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.