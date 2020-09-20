Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City midfielder tests positive for coronavirus
Last updated on .From the section Man City
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 29-year-old is observing a 10-day self-isolation period, the Premier League club confirmed.
As a result, the Germany international will miss City's opening league game of the season against Wolves on Monday (20:15 BST).
"Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery," Manchester City said in a statement.
City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for Covid-19 but are now back in training.
Pep Guardiola's side are also due to play Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.