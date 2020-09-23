Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell's thumping win at Aberdeen "set the benchmark" they must maintain to beat Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the Europa League, says James McFadden.

After a slow start, the side who were third in the Scottish Premiership last term have won three of their last four games, including the impressive 3-0 victory at Pittodrie.

They travel to Israel for a place in the Europa League play-off round.

"It's going to be a tough tie," McFadden said of Thursday's game.

"Taking the travel into account and Be'er Sheva are a decent side as well. But they've set the benchmark.

"They've shown [against Aberdeen] they can work hard and create opportunities for 90 minutes, they've shown they can manage the game."

Motherwell went six Premiership games without a win, but since a 3-0 loss to Celtic have managed back-to-back league victories, with a penalty-shootout triumph over Coleraine in Europe in between.

Former Motherwell forward McFadden says expectations of Stephen Robinson's side have been raised, adding they must replicate the tenacity of Sunday's performance to progress in Europe.

"Now they've set the standard and he expectation is now on the players to go and really apply themselves from start to finish.

"Confidence is a wonderful thing in football, when you're scoring goals and performing well you're willing to run that extra yard without even thinking about it."