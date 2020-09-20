Last updated on .From the section Football

Andrew Neal was part of the Truro City side that made the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in November 2017

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says he was impressed with his side as they began their season with a 1-0 victory over Harrow Borough at Treyew Road.

Substitute Andrew Neal got the only goal 19 minutes from time in his first game since re-joining the White Tigers.

It kept up Truro's good form, having been top of the Southern Premier Division South when the league was cancelled in March due to Covid-19.

"I thought we were very deserved winners," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.

"I thought first half we were excellent and should have been two or three up, but if you don't take your chances you're always susceptible to Harrow hanging on for it and fighting for the points.

"We kept going, we were calm and patient and kept moving the ball and eventually got our reward."

Neal was on target after moving from rivals Taunton Town during the close season, having been away from Treyew Road for two seasons.

"That's why we signed him," Wotton said of Neal.

"It was a late decision to put him on the bench as he hasn't played since a pre-season game six weeks ago because he's had a little medial injury.

"He's clinically fit, but he only trained on Thursday and he's nowhere near match fit, but when you've got a goalscorer on the bench and you need a goal you put him on, and fortunately today it worked."