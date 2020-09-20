Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Semedo has been capped 13 times by Portugal

Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over Portugal defender Nelson Semedo.

Explaining forward Diogo Jota's £41m move to Liverpool on Saturday, boss Nuno Espírito Santo said he wanted to sign a replacement for Matt Doherty.

The Wolves boss told chairman Jeff Shi the identity of the player he wanted.

It is understood Semedo, 26, is the man in question and, with Barca boss Ronald Koeman wanting to generate funds to overhaul his squad, Wolves may be able to sign the player for around £30m.

He would fill the right-back slot vacated by Doherty, who joined Tottenham at the end of August.

Semedo, who has played 124 times for Barca and won 13 Portugal caps, was an unused substitute as Barca beat Elche 1-0 on Saturday.