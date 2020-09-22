Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alexander Sorloth scored one goal for Crystal Palace

Alexander Sorloth has signed for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig from Crystal Palace on a five-year contract.

The Norwegian striker, 24, joined Palace for £9m in 2018 but struggled to make an impression, scoring once in 20 appearances.

He has spent the past two seasons out on loan, netting five times in 22 matches for Belgian side Genk.

Last term, he scored 33 goals in 44 games for Trabzonspor as the club ended second in the Turkish Super Lig.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.