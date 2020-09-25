Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

graphic

Amy Irons is on a four-week winning streak in the Sportscene predictor. Can she finally be halted by one of our pundits?

Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday is the man trying to get the better of the The Nine presenter in forecasting the results of the weekend's Scottish Premiership matches.

Scottish Premiership - week 9
AmyHalliday
Hamilton v Dundee United0-11-1
Livingston v St Johnstone1-11-0
St Mirren v Kilmarnock1-01-2
Motherwell v Rangers1-20-2
Celtic v Hibernian3-13-1
Ross County v Aberdeen0-10-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00 BST)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Andy's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Andy's prediction: 1-0

St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Andy's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Andy's prediction: 0-2

Celtic v Hibernian (Sun, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Andy's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Andy's prediction: 0-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Total scores
Amy470
Pundits350
Amy v Pundits
P8W3D2L2

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport