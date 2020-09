Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid have now failed to win their opening match in five of the last eight La Liga campaigns

Champions Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Real Sociedad in their opening game of the new La Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane's side started their campaign a week later than other teams, having been in European action last month but looked short of their best.

They created very few clear-cut chances, Karim Benzema's low strike pushed away by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

Ex-Manchester City midfielder David Silva made his Sociedad debut but was unable to create a goal.

The hosts had the better of the chances but Alexander Isak's low strike was kept out by Thibaut Courtois and Ander Barrenetxea side-footed a volley narrowly wide.

Real were without the injured Eden Hazard who was out with an ankle injury, while Welshman Gareth Bale left the club this week to re-join Tottenham on a season-long loan deal.

Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo failed to make an impact on the game, while Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard - who impressed last season while on loan at Sociedad - was steady in the middle of the park.

Dani Carvajal's long-range strike was straight at Sociedad keeper Remiro, who also kept out Toni Kroos' curling strike to leave the visitors frustrated on their return to action.

Meanwhile, Real gave a second half debut to midfielder Marvin Park, external-link who spent three years as a junior at Tranmere Rovers.