Champions Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Real Sociedad in their opening game of the new La Liga season.
Zinedine Zidane's side started their campaign a week later than other teams, having been in European action last month but looked short of their best.
They created very few clear-cut chances, Karim Benzema's low strike pushed away by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.
Ex-Manchester City midfielder David Silva made his Sociedad debut but was unable to create a goal.
The hosts had the better of the chances but Alexander Isak's low strike was kept out by Thibaut Courtois and Ander Barrenetxea side-footed a volley narrowly wide.
Real were without the injured Eden Hazard who was out with an ankle injury, while Welshman Gareth Bale left the club this week to re-join Tottenham on a season-long loan deal.
Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo failed to make an impact on the game, while Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard - who impressed last season while on loan at Sociedad - was steady in the middle of the park.
Dani Carvajal's long-range strike was straight at Sociedad keeper Remiro, who also kept out Toni Kroos' curling strike to leave the visitors frustrated on their return to action.
Meanwhile, Real gave a second half debut to midfielder Marvin Park, who spent three years as a junior at Tranmere Rovers.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
- 1Remiro
- 18Gorosabel
- 6Elustondo
- 24Le Normand
- 12MuñozBooked at 33mins
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 16GuevaraSubstituted forGonzalezat 89'minutes
- 8Merino
- 22BarrenetxeaBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBautistaat 75'minutes
- 10OyarzabalSubstituted forJanuzajat 74'minutes
- 19IsakSubstituted forSilvaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Llorente
- 11Januzaj
- 13Moyá
- 15Sagnan
- 20Monreal
- 21Silva
- 25Bautista
- 26Pacheco Dozagarat
- 28López
- 29Navarro
- 32Blasco
- 37Gonzalez
Real Madrid
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalBooked at 83mins
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23MendyBooked at 29mins
- 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 70'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 27RodrygoSubstituted forAkinlabi Parkat 70'minutes
- 21ØdegaardSubstituted forCasemiroat 69'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forArribas Calvoat 90+1'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 14Casemiro
- 15Valverde
- 16Mayoral
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 26Altube
- 28Akinlabi Park
- 29Lunin
- 30Arribas Calvo
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text

Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Real Madrid 0.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Urko Gonzalez.

Sergio Arribas (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Urko Gonzalez (Real Sociedad).

Offside, Real Madrid. Marvin Park tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Sergio Arribas replaces Vinícius Júnior.

Marvin Park (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Urko Gonzalez (Real Sociedad).

Hand ball by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Urko Gonzalez replaces Ander Guevara.

Attempt blocked. David Silva (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Portu.

Offside, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj tries a through ball, but Robin Le Normand is caught offside.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).