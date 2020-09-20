Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Line-ups
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 20Atal
- 24Pelmard
- 4Costa Santos
- 23Lotomba
- 19Thuram-Ulien
- 6Schneiderlin
- 8Lees-Melou
- 22Rony Lopes
- 11Gouiri
- 13Kamara
Substitutes
- 7Maolida
- 14Ndoye
- 27Trouillet
- 30Cardinale
- 33Daniliuc
- 34Sylvestre
- 35Guessand
- 36Ben Seghir
- 37Pionnier Bertrand
PSG
- 1Navas
- 24Florenzi
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 11Di María
- 27GueyeSubstituted forHerreraat 23'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 23Draxler
- 9Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 21Herrera
- 29Muinga
- 30Bulka
- 31Dagba
- 33Fadiga
- 36Ruiz-Atil
- 38Kapo
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Walter Benítez.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Idrissa Gueye because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Youcef Atal (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Gouiri.
Post update
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
(Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Rony Lopes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Post update
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Amine Gouiri (Nice).
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Youcef Atal.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andy Pelmard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Amine Gouiri (Nice) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Hassane Kamara (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain).