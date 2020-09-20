French Ligue 1
NiceNice0PSGParis Saint Germain0

Line-ups

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 20Atal
  • 24Pelmard
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 23Lotomba
  • 19Thuram-Ulien
  • 6Schneiderlin
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 22Rony Lopes
  • 11Gouiri
  • 13Kamara

Substitutes

  • 7Maolida
  • 14Ndoye
  • 27Trouillet
  • 30Cardinale
  • 33Daniliuc
  • 34Sylvestre
  • 35Guessand
  • 36Ben Seghir
  • 37Pionnier Bertrand

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 24Florenzi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 11Di María
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forHerreraat 23'minutes
  • 6Verratti
  • 23Draxler
  • 9Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 21Herrera
  • 29Muinga
  • 30Bulka
  • 31Dagba
  • 33Fadiga
  • 36Ruiz-Atil
  • 38Kapo
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Walter Benítez.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Idrissa Gueye because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youcef Atal (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amine Gouiri.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  8. Post update

    (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Rony Lopes.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

  13. Post update

    Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Amine Gouiri (Nice).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Youcef Atal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andy Pelmard.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amine Gouiri (Nice) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Hassane Kamara (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain).

Top Stories