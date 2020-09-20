Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi failed to find the net during her time with West Ham

West Ham United forward Jacynta Galabadaarachchi has left the Women's Super League club to join Italian side Napoli Femminile.

The 19-year-old Australian joined the Hammers last summer from Perth Glory and made 17 appearances in all competitions, including 11 in the WSL.

She joins a Napoli side that won promotion to Serie A last season after finishing top of the second tier.

West Ham have taken one point from their first two WSL games this season.

They host Reading in their next fixture on Sunday, 4 October, having lost their last match 9-1 at home to Arsenal.