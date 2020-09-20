Last updated on .From the section Football

James Queree's side missed out on promotion last season when their league was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Jersey Bulls captain James Queree has hailed his side's character after their late 1-0 win at Fleet Spurs.

Kieran Lester's goal in the 86th minute ensured a 30th win from 30 competitive games for the island side.

The third victory of the season sees the Bulls go fourth in the Combined Counties League Division One.

"I was most proud of the character the boys showed. We were determined to get a goal and Kieran stepped up and does what he does best," Queree said.

"It was an incredible feeling to win it in that fashion, from the celebration you can see how much it means to the players," he added.

It was also a second clean sheet in three games for goalkeeper Brad Rolland, as the Bulls have looked to put the disappointment of missing out on promotion last season behind them.

The island side won all of their league games and had already wrapped up the title, but their league was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and results were annulled.

The islanders are playing their games away from home for the foreseeable future due to Jersey's current coronavirus travel restrictions.

"The focus is well and truly for the season," Queree added.

"Whilst there is uncertainty with how the season will unfold, we want to thank Russell Le Feuvre (Bulls chairman) and Ian Horswell (commercial manager) for all the hard work behind the scenes to give us the opportunity to play this season."