Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Mikel San Jose won seven caps for Spain

Birmingham City have signed former Spain and Athletic Bilbao centre-back Mikel San Jose on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Blues, having recently left Bilbao after 11 years and almost 400 appearances for the club.

San Jose, who can also play in central midfield, has won seven caps for Spain.

He started out at Bilbao and joined Liverpool as an 18-year-old in 2007, but returned to Bilbao in 2010 having not played for the Reds' first team.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.