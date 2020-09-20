Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 18 September

Aberystwyth Town 3-1 Flint Town United: Aberystwyth fought back to claim a first Cymru Premier win of the season against promoted Flint. Connor Harwood put the visitors ahead after 32 minutes, but Jonathan Evans - whose dad was watching on from an open-top bus - levelled just before half-time. Matthew Jones' penalty early in the second half put Aberystwyth in front before Lee Jenkins sealed victory.

Saturday, 19 September

Barry Town United 3-1 Caernarfon Town: Kayne McLaggon scored twice as Barry claimed their first victory of the new Cymru Premier campaign. McLaggon struck either side of a Curtis McDonald goal to give Gavin Chesterfield's team a 3-0 lead before Mike Hayes scored a consolation goal for Caernarfon, whose unbeaten start came to an end.

Haverfordwest County 2-2 Newtown: Newtown claimed a first point of the season as they were twice pegged back by promoted Haverfordwest. Nick Rushton put the visitors ahead before half-time, but on-loan Cardiff City youngster Danny Williams equalised from the penalty spot. Kieran Mills-Evans restored Newtown's lead on 73 minutes only for Williams to get his second four minutes later.