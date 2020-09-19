Cengiz Under: Leicester City sign Turkey winger on loan from Roma

Cengiz Under
Cengiz Under joined Roma from Istanbul Basaksehir in July 2017

Leicester City have signed Roma winger Cengiz Under on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old has made 88 appearances in all competitions for Roma, scoring 17 goals since he arrived from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

Under, who has 21 Turkey caps, joins international team-mate Caglar Soyuncu at King Power Stadium.

"I've always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League," Under said.

"I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City. I am very happy to be able to play with Caglar and I always watched Leicester's games because of him."

