Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he only has 13 first-team players available to face Leicester City

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is expected to be fit despite needing treatment following a heavy challenge during the League Cup win against Bournemouth.

Aymeric Laporte is unavailable due to Covid regulations, while Nicolas Otamendi is also among those sidelined.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi could miss up to three months with an abductor muscle injury.

Ricardo Pereira remains out but Jonny Evans could feature following a ban.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City got the job done against Wolves on Monday in what was a tricky opener for them.

Leicester have won two out of two so far but the injured Wilfred Ndidi is going to be a big miss for them at the back, where he has been filling in for them.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won six of the past seven Premier League meetings.

Leicester have lost four successive league games at the Etihad Stadium, their longest losing streak at Manchester City since a run of five defeats in 1961.

Manchester City

Manchester City have not lost their opening top-flight home match in 25 seasons since a 2-1 defeat against Southampton in 1989-90.

City are unbeaten in 11 Premier League home games, scoring at least twice in each of them (W10, D1).

They have won their last seven fixtures at the Etihad Stadium by an aggregate score of 26-1.

City have led by two or more goals at half-time in their last six Premier League matches, a record run in the competition's history.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored seven goals and set up six in his past 10 league starts.

Gabriel Jesus has scored four goals in five Premier League appearances against Leicester.

Leicester City