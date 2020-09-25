Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Patrick Bamford has scored two goals in two Premier League appearances for Leeds. He previously managed only one goal in 27 top-flight matches during spells at Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Burnley and Middlesbrough.

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United will be without suspended defender John Egan following his sending off on Monday night, with Phil Jagielka and loan signing Ethan Ampadu the favourites to replace him.

Injured forward Lys Mousset is the Blades' only other certain absentee.

Leeds remain without influential midfielder Pablo Hernandez and Adam Forshaw because of injury.

Diego Llorente is available for selection after joining from Real Sociedad earlier this week.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are up and running points-wise after seeing off Fulham last week and I think this will be another rock-and-roll type game with lots of chances, and lots of tackling too.

Both teams like to get stuck in, and this is going to be a good game to watch.

Sheffield United have no goals or points so far, but I think they will at least put the first part of that problem right in this game.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Declan McKenna

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight meeting between the sides since a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane in March 1994.

Sheffield United have won four of the past five league meetings.

Leeds have lost six of their past nine visits to Bramall Lane in all competitions (W1, D2).

The Whites have recorded victory in six of the last eight top-flight matches between the clubs - with 31 goals scored in those fixtures.

This will be the first Yorkshire derby in the Premier League since May 2001, when Leeds beat Bradford City 6-1.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost five successive league fixtures. It is their longest losing streak since September 2013, when they were playing in the third tier.

The Blades could start a league campaign with three consecutive defeats for only the third time.

They are in danger of failing to score in any of their opening three matches for the first time in their history.

Chris Wilder's side have registered a league-low 13 shots.

Sheffield United have won eight of their 10 Premier League home fixtures against newly-promoted side.

Billy Sharp scored five goals in 33 league appearances for Leeds in 2014-15.

Leeds United