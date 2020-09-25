TEAM NEWS
Tottenham are expected to rotate their squad following Thursday's Europa League win in North Macedonia.
Matt Doherty, Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Lucas Moura are all set to return after being rested but Gareth Bale is sidelined with a knee injury.
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin's ankle injury will be assessed, while Ciaran Clark is out with a thigh problem.
Jamal Lewis is a major doubt due to an eye injury sustained last weekend.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Both of these sides have had one very good performance and result in the Premier League so far this season - and one very bad one too.
I'm going for Tottenham here, though. They have got to wait for Gareth Bale to get fit, but even without him they showed last week against Southampton that they have got a big attacking threat.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle have won a joint-club record 22 Premier League matches versus Tottenham.
- Spurs have won five of the past six meetings but lost their last home fixture against Newcastle in August 2019.
- That victory was a fourth in six away league meetings for the Magpies.
- Newcastle are one short of 200 top-flight goals against Spurs.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Spurs could lose their opening two Premier League home fixtures for just the third time, after 1995-96 and 2008-09.
- Jose Mourinho has only once lost two of the opening three league matches in a season in his career, having done so with Manchester United in 2018-19.
- Harry Kane's four assists against Southampton matched his total tally from the previous 43 Premier League appearances.
- Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for 24 Premier League goals since 2015-16, the best return of any duo during that period.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle could win two of their opening three league fixtures for just the second time in 18 seasons. They last did so under Alan Pardew in 2011-12.
- The Magpies can triumph in their first two away matches for only the third time in the Premier League, and first since 1995-96.
- They are vying to keep three successive clean sheets on the road for the first time since 2008.
- Tottenham are the only established top-six team Callum Wilson has failed to score against, despite facing them for 509 minutes.