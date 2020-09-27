Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Arfield.
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 31Gallagher
- 16Mugabi
- 4Lamie
- 33O'Donnell
- 6Campbell
- 7O'Hara
- 19Polworth
- 2Grimshaw
- 32Watt
- 29Lang
Substitutes
- 5McGinley
- 8Crawford
- 9White
- 14Hylton
- 15Maguire
- 17Seedorf
- 23Morrison
- 26Cornelius
- 99Long
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Helander
- 3Bassey
- 10Davis
- 18Kamara
- 37Arfield
- 22Jones
- 20Morelos
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 4Edmundson
- 7Hagi
- 9Defoe
- 11Itten
- 16Patterson
- 24Stewart
- 26Balogun
- 31Barisic
- 33McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Arfield (Rangers).
Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Post update
Mark O'Hara (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Davis (Rangers).
Post update
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Motherwell 0, Rangers 1. James Tavernier (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Calvin Bassey (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark O'Hara (Motherwell).
Filip Helander (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Calvin Bassey.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).