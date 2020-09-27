Ross CountyRoss County15:00AberdeenAberdeen
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|9
|7
|2
|0
|18
|2
|16
|23
|2
|Celtic
|7
|6
|1
|0
|20
|5
|15
|19
|3
|Hibernian
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|5
|8
|17
|4
|Aberdeen
|6
|4
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|12
|5
|Kilmarnock
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|11
|1
|11
|6
|Ross County
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|11
|7
|Dundee Utd
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|11
|8
|Motherwell
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|9
|-3
|8
|9
|Livingston
|9
|2
|2
|5
|10
|14
|-4
|8
|10
|Hamilton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|13
|-7
|7
|11
|St Johnstone
|9
|2
|1
|6
|4
|11
|-7
|7
|12
|St Mirren
|9
|2
|1
|6
|5
|13
|-8
|7