Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Hull
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|3
|Doncaster
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Sunderland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|5
|Lincoln City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Swindon
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|7
|Gillingham
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|8
|Wimbledon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|6
|1
|5
|9
|Plymouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|1
|5
|10
|Northampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|11
|Charlton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Oxford Utd
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|13
|Fleetwood
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|14
|Blackpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|15
|Crewe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|16
|Burton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|17
|Accrington
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|18
|Wigan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|19
|Peterborough
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|20
|Shrewsbury
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|21
|Portsmouth
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|22
|MK Dons
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|23
|Rochdale
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|24
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1