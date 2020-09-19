Match ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, FC Emmen 1.
English youngster Noni Madueke scored his first goal for PSV Eindhoven in his second start as the Dutch giants maintained their winning opening to the Eredivisie season.
Madueke, 18, slotted in at the back post after 21 minutes against FC Emmen.
FC Emmen looked set for a point after Yvon Mvogo's own goal but Maximiliano Romero scored a 94th-minute winner.
Madueke provided two assists as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Groningen last Sunday.
The attacking midfielder joined PSV from Tottenham aged 16 in June 2018, having also rejected the offer of a professional contract with Manchester United.
He made his first PSV start in the club's final league match of the 2019-20 season in March, following three substitute appearances, before the Dutch top-flight season was curtailed in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.
London-born Madueke previously starred in the Uefa Youth League for Spurs, for whom he was U16s captain, and has represented England at Under-18 level.
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 38Mvogo
- 22Dumfries
- 33Teze
- 28Boscagli
- 31Max
- 10IhattarenSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 62'minutes
- 18Rosario
- 30Thomas
- 19GakpoSubstituted forRomeroat 89'minutes
- 23MaduekeSubstituted forMauro Júniorat 61'minutes
- 9Malen
Substitutes
- 4Viergever
- 5Baumgartl
- 7Tué Na Bangna
- 8Hendrix
- 13Unnerstall
- 17Mauro Júnior
- 20Romero
- 21Delanghe
- 29Piroe
- 32Sadilek
FC Emmen
- 26Telgenkamp
- 23Bijl
- 5AraujoSubstituted forGranecnyat 83'minutes
- 3Veendorp
- 22CavlanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBakkerat 81'minutes
- 7Tibbling
- 20Chacón
- 11LaursenBooked at 84mins
- 10PeñaSubstituted forPayneat 89'minutes
- 32de VosSubstituted forCacianoat 80'minutes
- 9KolarSubstituted forJansenat 80'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 4Bakker
- 6Jansen
- 15Caciano
- 16Jalving
- 18Granecny
- 21Ben Moussa
- 24Bernadou
- 25Sidibe
- 30Payne
- 93van der Lei
- Referee:
- Martin van den Kerkhof
- Attendance:
- 8,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, FC Emmen 1.
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, FC Emmen 1. Maximiliano Romero (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Anco Jansen (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Desevio Payne replaces Sergio Peña.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Maximiliano Romero replaces Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries with a cross.
Post update
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Dennis Telgenkamp.
Post update
Attempt saved. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mauro Júnior.
Booking
Anco Jansen (FC Emmen) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anco Jansen (FC Emmen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philipp Max with a cross following a corner.
Booking
Nikolai Laursen (FC Emmen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Simon Tibbling.
Goal!
Own Goal by Yvon Mvogo, PSV Eindhoven. PSV Eindhoven 1, FC Emmen 1.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Denis Granecny replaces Miguel Araujo.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Nick Bakker replaces Caner Cavlan.