Hibernian will be hoping to fare better against Rangers than they have in previous seasons

After seven games of last season's Scottish Premiership, Hibernian were eleventh with one win.

Fast-forward a year and they are a win away from top spot and being talked about as the first team to potentially put a dent in Rangers' title hopes.

Both sides have had excellent starts to the season. Jack Ross' men have five victories to their name and are yet to concede from open play.

Meanwhile, Rangers have not yet conceded a goal of any kind in the league. They have six wins from seven. They will believe that this is their year to end Celtic's dominance.

Will Hibernian cause a shock or will Rangers confirm their credentials? BBC Sport Scotland takes a deeper look at the fixture, with analysis from Ian Murray, who played for both sides.

The immovable object

In their previous game, Rangers beat a record that had stood for 114 years by keeping a clean sheet in the 4-0 win against Dundee United at Ibrox. It was the first time any top-flight side had played the opening seven games of the season without conceding.

The only game in which Steven Gerrard's have dropped points so far this season was a goalless draw at Livingston.

"With the way they're playing, the way they're set up and their positivity and confidence, there's no reason why they can't go another seven without conceding," says Murray, who played left-back for Rangers from 2005 to 2007.

"It will be very difficult but I'm sure that's the message Steven Gerrard will be giving his players. For them to go seven games without conceding is a remarkable achievement. They've broken the record, but can they go and improve on that?"

Hibs' free hit?

Of course Ross and his players will want three points from this match. But are they expecting to get that?

Though they've started the season in fine form, their expectations will not be vastly different from those that they started the season with.

"It's looking between Hibs and Aberdeen for third position. That won't change after the game on Sunday," says Murray, who played over 250 games for the Easter Road side.

"I wouldn't say it's a free hit, but Hibs have got points in the bag and they've got a bit of a cushion from the teams behind them. What Hibs will miss is not having the backing of the home fans for these sorts of games. That could be a problem for Hibs."

Past results

Look away Hibs fans...

"The stats would tell you that Rangers are heavy favourites," says Airdrieonians manager Murray. "But luckily football's not decided by stats and I think Hibs will fancy their chances.

"Hibs have tightened up at the back. Ryan Porteous is young and looks like he'll be there for a few years, they've got the young left-back Josh Doig too who has come in and done really well.

"Add in a bit of experience with Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn, it's a solid back four. They're very adaptable, they can play a back three, they've got plenty of options and they have defended well."

Are Rangers the real deal?

With Celtic reclaiming top spot with Saturday's win against Livingston by the slender margin of goals scored, Rangers will be hungry to ensure they do not leave their Old Firm rivals any wiggle room.

It is, of course, very early days, but are the Ibrox side in good shape to stop Celtic's quest for 10-in-a-row?

"I think Rangers have improved dramatically in the last few years and this is by far their best opportunity of late to win it," says the Airdrieonians boss.

"It's got closer than it has been in the past few years. I always felt Celtic had that little bit extra in the tank but this year Rangers could really push them.

"I still think Celtic are favourites but I certainly think Rangers have enough squad wise and talent wise to push them and when it gets down to the last few games anything can happen."