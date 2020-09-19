Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0.
England youth international Jude Bellingham made his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund and picked up an assist in a comfortable victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.
Bellingham, 17, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham this summer, set up the opener for teenage team-mate Giovanni Reyna in the first half.
England international Jadon Sancho also picked up an assist for Erling Braut Haaland's second goal after the break.
Haaland had earlier scored a penalty.
The spot-kick, won by 17-year-old American Reyna, went to a Video Assistant Review, while Gladbach had an appeal of their own dismissed later in the second half for a challenge by Mats Hummels on Marcus Thuram.
Reyna was one of several young players named in the starting XI, including Haaland, 20, Sancho, 20 and Bellingham.
Dortmund dominated throughout and Sancho flicked a header on to the crossbar in the first half during an impressive display.
His relationship with Haaland flourished and the Norwegian international raced over to celebrate with Sancho after netting his second of the match.
The victory caps off a good week for Bellingham, who scored on his debut in the German Cup against Duisburg on Monday.
There were 10,000 fans in the stadium to see the win in Dortmund's home game, while RB Leipzig could have 8,400 supporters and Union and Hertha Berlin were allowed about 4,000 each on the opening weekend of the German top flight.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 23Can
- 15Hummels
- 16AkanjiBooked at 13mins
- 24Meunier
- 28Witsel
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forDelaneyat 67'minutes
- 10T HazardSubstituted forPasslackat 19'minutes
- 32ReynaSubstituted forReusat 78'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 7SanchoSubstituted forBrandtat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 8Dahoud
- 11Reus
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 27Wolf
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 25Bensebaini
- 18Lainer
- 32Neuhaus
- 6Kramer
- 17WendtSubstituted forHerrmannat 69'minutes
- 11WolfSubstituted forThuramat 57'minutes
- 13StindlBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPleaat 57'minutes
- 23Hofmann
Substitutes
- 3Lang
- 7Herrmann
- 10Thuram
- 14Plea
- 16Traoré
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
- 26Müsel
- 43Reitz
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 9,300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
