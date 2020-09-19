Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Carel Eiting was a substitute in Ajax's opening day win over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie

Huddersfield Town have signed Dutch midfielder Carel Eiting from Ajax on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old, who has represented the Netherlands up to under-21 level, has made 30 appearances for Ajax, including in the Champions League.

"Carel is a young player with real potential, who makes the squad strong," said Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan.

"He's a midfielder who gives us different options."

