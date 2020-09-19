Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham have signed Spain defender Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old came through the youth set-up at Real and made his first-team debut in October 2018.

He was on loan at Sevilla last season and helped them win the Europa League as well as finish fourth in La Liga.

Manchester United also spoke to Real about Reguilon but were put off by the Spanish club's insistence on a buyback clause, which allowed Spurs to step in.

