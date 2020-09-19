Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic 'actively looking' in transfer market - Lennon

Celtic "don't want to sell" Kristoffer Ajer says manager Neil Lennon amid reports of interest from AC Milan.

The Italian Serie A side have been linked external-link with a £14m move for the Norway defender, 22.

When asked if there had been any firm bids for Ajer, Celtic boss Lennon replied: "Nothing."

"It's disappointing on the day of the game that this comes out because that can unsettle a player," Lennon said after the 3-2 win over Livingston.

"But I thought, particularly second half, he had a really strong game and we don't want to sell him.

"I'm not convinced £14m would cut it anyway."

Celtic moved top of the table on goals scored after overcoming Livingston, with Greg Taylor setting up their second goal and overcoming a knock to see out the match.

Boli Bolingoli has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan and Lennon is hoping to strengthen the left-back area to provide back-up for Taylor.

"He's the only player we have in that position so he needs a little bit of support and the squad needs it as well," added Lennon.

"So, we're looking, we're actively looking. There's no mad rush to get one in but we'd like to do that if we could."